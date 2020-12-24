Adrienne Martinez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adrienne Martinez, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Adrienne Martinez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Adrienne Martinez works at
Locations
Southside Clinic2145 Caja Del Oro Grant Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (505) 438-3195
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Adrienne is a caring, knowledgeable NP at La Familia, who I am happy to call my provider. I was so impressed w the care she provided me, I brought my son to her as well as a patient.
About Adrienne Martinez, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023661683
Frequently Asked Questions
