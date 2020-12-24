See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Fe, NM
Adrienne Martinez, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Adrienne Martinez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM. 

Adrienne Martinez works at La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southside Clinic
    2145 Caja Del Oro Grant Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 438-3195
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 24, 2020
    Adrienne is a caring, knowledgeable NP at La Familia, who I am happy to call my provider. I was so impressed w the care she provided me, I brought my son to her as well as a patient.
    Joe P. — Dec 24, 2020
    About Adrienne Martinez, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023661683
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adrienne Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Adrienne Martinez works at La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Adrienne Martinez’s profile.

    Adrienne Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Adrienne Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adrienne Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adrienne Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

