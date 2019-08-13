Adrienne Berry, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adrienne Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adrienne Berry, LPC
Overview
Adrienne Berry, LPC is a Counselor in East Point, GA.
Locations
Dr. Adrienne Harrison Berry3021 Washington Rd, East Point, GA 30344 Directions (404) 766-2211Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Berry’s for 2.5 years. She was AMAZING in helping me process through my divorce, death of my mother, AND my child leaving for college. She is professional and knowledgeable!!!!
About Adrienne Berry, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Adrienne Berry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Adrienne Berry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adrienne Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Adrienne Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adrienne Berry.
