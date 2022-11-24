See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Adriene Rivera, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Adriene Rivera, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Adriene Rivera works at Cambridge Family Health Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Locations

  1. 1
    Cambridge Family Health Center
    3900 Cambridge St Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 307-5415
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Adriene Rivera, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437588449
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adriene Rivera, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adriene Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Adriene Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Adriene Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Adriene Rivera works at Cambridge Family Health Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Adriene Rivera’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Adriene Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adriene Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adriene Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adriene Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
