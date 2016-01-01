See All Occupational Therapists in Park Rapids, MN
Adriel Fredrickson, OTR

Occupational Therapy
Accepting new patients
Overview

Adriel Fredrickson, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Park Rapids, MN. 

Adriel Fredrickson works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic in Park Rapids, MN.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic
    1103 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Adriel Fredrickson, OTR

Specialties
  • Occupational Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1508430539
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

