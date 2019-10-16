Dr. Dirr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adrianne Dirr, OD
Overview
Dr. Adrianne Dirr, OD is an Optometrist in Middletown, OH.

Locations
1
Advanced Eye Solutions Inc.4102 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, OH 45044 Directions (513) 425-0817
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dirr?
Great doctor - wouldn't consider going anywhere else. Spends time with you to answer questions thoroughly and is very kind while she is with you. She is very knowledgeable - great office visit! Staff is also efficient and helpful.
About Dr. Adrianne Dirr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1093905606
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dirr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dirr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.