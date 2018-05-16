Adriana Zamora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Adriana Zamora, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Adriana Zamora, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Puyallup, WA.
Adriana Zamora works at
Locations
Sound Family Medicine3908 10th St SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 848-5951Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Adriana Zamora PA-C, she is compassionate, caring, listens and goes the extra mile. She truly cares for each one of her patients and takes her time with each one. I've never had a wait, like with other physicians. She is a truly stellar individual. I would recommend her above all others.
About Adriana Zamora, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376883454
Frequently Asked Questions
Adriana Zamora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adriana Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adriana Zamora works at
13 patients have reviewed Adriana Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adriana Zamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adriana Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adriana Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.