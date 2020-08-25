Adriana Ruiz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adriana Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adriana Ruiz, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Adriana Ruiz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Adriana Ruiz works at
Locations
1
Palm Medical Group3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 415, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 696-7256Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Palm Medical Group9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 696-7256Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Adriana Ruiz has always been thorough and thoughtful, listening to any concerns and giving suggestions. She's very personable and easy to talk with. (Yes, the wait time is long, but that's not her doing.)
About Adriana Ruiz, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Adriana Ruiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Adriana Ruiz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adriana Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adriana Ruiz speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Adriana Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adriana Ruiz.
