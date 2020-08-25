Overview

Adriana Ruiz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Adriana Ruiz works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.