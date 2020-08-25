See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Adriana Ruiz, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Adriana Ruiz, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Adriana Ruiz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Adriana Ruiz works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Medical Group
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 415, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 696-7256
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Palm Medical Group
    9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 696-7256
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Education
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Education

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2020
    Adriana Ruiz has always been thorough and thoughtful, listening to any concerns and giving suggestions. She's very personable and easy to talk with. (Yes, the wait time is long, but that's not her doing.)
    — Aug 25, 2020
    About Adriana Ruiz, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386997039
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adriana Ruiz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adriana Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Adriana Ruiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Adriana Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Adriana Ruiz works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Adriana Ruiz’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Adriana Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adriana Ruiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adriana Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adriana Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.