Dr. Adriana Gonzalez, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adriana Gonzalez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pomona, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Psychologist Adriana L. Gonzalez, Ph.D., PLLC in Pomona, NY with other offices in Meriden, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychologist Adriana L. Gonzalez, Ph.D., PLLC
    978 Route 45 Ste 104, Pomona, NY 10970 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 535-9119
    Adriana Laura Gonzalez Phd, Meriden, CT 06450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 535-9119

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Adriana Gonzalez, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1710253182
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale Child Study Center
    • Yale Child Study Center
    • University of Rochester
    • Hunter College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adriana Gonzalez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

