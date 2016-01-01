Dr. Adriana Gonzalez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adriana Gonzalez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Adriana Gonzalez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pomona, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
-
1
Psychologist Adriana L. Gonzalez, Ph.D., PLLC978 Route 45 Ste 104, Pomona, NY 10970 Directions (845) 535-9119
- 2 Adriana Laura Gonzalez Phd, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (845) 535-9119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
About Dr. Adriana Gonzalez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710253182
Education & Certifications
- Yale Child Study Center
- Yale Child Study Center
- University of Rochester
- Hunter College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Gonzalez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.