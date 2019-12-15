Dr. Adrian Janit, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adrian Janit, PHD
Dr. Adrian Janit, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Augusta, GA.
Georgia Psychology & Counseling211 Pleasant Home Rd Ste G1, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 364-4599Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been working with Dr, Janit for about 5 years. I am a advanced stage IV head and neck survivor. I had been a victim of multiple medical trama, and ongoing medical late term effects. I have White Coat Hypertension and have seen other local psychologist. Dr. Janit has done more for me to help stabilize my life and is continue to improve my quality of life ( I feel like a SURVIVOR and no longer a victim. If it was not for Dr. Janit's understanding of human behavior and the ability to provide different insights, unique for me, ( well lets just say it would not have been good.) ***THANK YOU DR. JANIT AND YOUR OFFICE SUPPORT TEAM WHICH EXPRESS YOUR SAME COMPASSIONATE CARE. THE OFFICE STAFF HAS BEEN SO WONDERFUL TO ME. *** I feel like I have a team effort caring for me.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Janit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
