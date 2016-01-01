Adrian Hunter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Adrian Hunter, LPC
Overview
Adrian Hunter, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Adrian Hunter works at
Locations
Wish Health Services of Georgia260 Peachtree St NW Ste 2200, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 419-2708Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Adrian Hunter, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1992830525
Frequently Asked Questions
Adrian Hunter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adrian Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adrian Hunter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Adrian Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adrian Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adrian Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.