Adrian Donnelly, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Adrian Donnelly, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK.
Adrian Donnelly works at
Locations
Oklahoma Heart Institute9228 S Mingo Rd Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 592-0999
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very interested and concerned!
About Adrian Donnelly, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1164881199
Frequently Asked Questions
Adrian Donnelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Adrian Donnelly accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adrian Donnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Adrian Donnelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adrian Donnelly.
