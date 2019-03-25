Adria Fishkin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adria Fishkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adria Fishkin, NP
Offers telehealth
Adria Fishkin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Nj Physicians LLC6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-7911
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
She is a wonderful provider. She listens attentively to what you are saying and provides on target medical advice and treatment. I wholeheartedly recommend her
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1568649580
- New York University
- University of Pennsylvania
