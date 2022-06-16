Adrain Lee, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adrain Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adrain Lee, FNP-C
Overview
Adrain Lee, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Adrain Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Inspire Healthcare Center6388 Silver Star Rd Ste 2B, Orlando, FL 32818 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Adrain Lee?
I came here and got my shot for an infection I had and feel good a couple of days later.
About Adrain Lee, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477906782
Frequently Asked Questions
Adrain Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adrain Lee works at
Adrain Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Adrain Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adrain Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adrain Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.