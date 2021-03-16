Adenike Auguste, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adenike Auguste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adenike Auguste, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Adenike Auguste, NP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Adenike Auguste works at
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Cobble Hill97 Amity St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 455-2500Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
NYU Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave # 33, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms Auguste was wonderful, calm and detailed. Listened and asked questions in a respectful way. Staff was really nice and professional.
About Adenike Auguste, NP
- Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043601818
Frequently Asked Questions
Adenike Auguste has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Adenike Auguste accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adenike Auguste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Adenike Auguste. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adenike Auguste.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adenike Auguste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adenike Auguste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.