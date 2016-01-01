Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adena Greenberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Adena Greenberg, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Profumo Christina MD145 W 86th St Ofc 1D, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 362-2903
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
About Dr. Adena Greenberg, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1962730036
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.