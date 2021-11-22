See All Chiropractors in Chesterfield, MI
Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC is a Chiropractor in Chesterfield, MI. 

Dr. Adegbenro works at Michigan Head and Spine Institute, Chesterfield, Mi in Chesterfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Spine and Joint Center
    32500 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 725-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Graston Technique® Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adegbenro?

    Nov 22, 2021
    Wonderful, caring chiropractor with excellent skills. A friend told me about him several years ago, and I happily drive 50 miles round trip to see him whenever I need treatment. Highly recommend!
    Sylvia T. — Nov 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adegbenro to family and friends

    Dr. Adegbenro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adegbenro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC.

    About Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Nigerian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225343387
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • D'Youville College, Buffalo Ny
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adegbenro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adegbenro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adegbenro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adegbenro works at Michigan Head and Spine Institute, Chesterfield, Mi in Chesterfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Adegbenro’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adegbenro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adegbenro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adegbenro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adegbenro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.