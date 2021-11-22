Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adegbenro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC is a Chiropractor in Chesterfield, MI.
Dr. Adegbenro works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Spine and Joint Center32500 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 725-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adegbenro?
Wonderful, caring chiropractor with excellent skills. A friend told me about him several years ago, and I happily drive 50 miles round trip to see him whenever I need treatment. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Adebowale Adegbenro, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Nigerian
- 1225343387
Education & Certifications
- D'Youville College, Buffalo Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adegbenro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adegbenro accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adegbenro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adegbenro works at
Dr. Adegbenro speaks Nigerian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adegbenro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adegbenro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adegbenro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adegbenro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.