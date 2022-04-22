Adam Sternberg, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Sternberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adam Sternberg, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Consortium Program In Clinical Psychology.
Adam W. Sternberg, Psy.D.3201 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 203-1440
- 2 4401 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90043 Directions (323) 290-8360
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Initial phone conversation with Dr Sternberg. He listened. He offered much appreciated excellent advice with a wonderful sense of humor.
- Clinical Psychology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Didi Hirsch Cmhc, Culver City, Ca
- Virginia Consortium Program In Clinical Psychology
- Georgetown University
Adam Sternberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Adam Sternberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adam Sternberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Adam Sternberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Sternberg.
