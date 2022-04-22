Overview

Adam Sternberg, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Consortium Program In Clinical Psychology.



Adam Sternberg works at Adam W. Sternberg, Psy.D. in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.