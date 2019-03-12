Dr. Adam Sherman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Sherman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Adam Sherman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Sherman works at
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Neuropsych Associates3015 E Skelly Dr Ste 135, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 712-2885
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sherman snd office staffwere friendly and professional
About Dr. Adam Sherman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1225210115
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
