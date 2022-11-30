Adam Schmid, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Schmid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adam Schmid, NP
Overview
Adam Schmid, NP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Southfield, MI.
Locations
Franklin Dermatology - Southfield26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 150, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 833-8148Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely patient, compassionate and knowledgeable - would highly recommend.
About Adam Schmid, NP
- General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1922436229
Education & Certifications
- Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Adam Schmid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Adam Schmid using Healthline FindCare.
Adam Schmid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Adam Schmid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Schmid.
