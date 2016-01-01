Adam Romanek accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adam Romanek
Overview
Adam Romanek is a Physician Assistant in Stamford, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 260 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (475) 240-5762
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Adam Romanek?
About Adam Romanek
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1437434057
Frequently Asked Questions
Adam Romanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adam Romanek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Romanek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Romanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Romanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.