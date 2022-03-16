Dr. Adam Ramsey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Ramsey, OD
Dr. Adam Ramsey, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College Of Otometry.
Dr. Ramsey works at
Adam Ramsey4871 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 336-0733Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
My first visit with Dr. Ramsey was very pleasant. The service I received was extremely thorough. My conversation with the doctor left me satisfied with his recommendations for me. The office staff was prompt and professional. I would recommend him as a trustworthy doctor who takes the time to explain your current and future health needs .
- Southern College Of Otometry
- University of Florida
Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramsey accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
