Dr. Adam Pratt, OD

Optometry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Adam Pratt, OD is an Optometrist in San Marcos, TX. 

Dr. Pratt works at Adam Pratt Od in San Marcos, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adam Pratt Od
    1015 Highway 80 Ste A, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 353-2141
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 06, 2022
    I started seeing Adam Pratt over 15 years ago. Last year since I moved to Lockhart I found an eye doctor in Lockhart and went and I will be going back to Adam Pratt this year. I feel like I could see better with the contacts he prescribed me than the ones that the new eye doctor prescribed. His prices are reasonable even without insurance. The only thing is he’s not there very many days of the week anymore but there is a another eye doctor on duty if there’s something urgent that you need. I recommend Adam Pratt wholeheartedly for adults or children Eyecare
    Robin — Jul 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Adam Pratt, OD
    About Dr. Adam Pratt, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770583767
