Adam Mielke, PA
Overview
Adam Mielke, PA is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Madison and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Locations
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton1818 N Meade St # 240W, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4745Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Adam Mielke, PA
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851314561
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
