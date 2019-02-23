Adam Luckette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Adam Luckette, PA-C
Adam Luckette, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV.
Intermountain Healthcare283 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 430-3570
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Really liked Dr Luckette. Direct, no BS and let’s find the problem attitude. Had more personal human side than most Doctors we’ve been through. Unfortunately my insurance has changed and I’m on the hunt for another good Dr like Luckette.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992947535
Adam Luckette accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adam Luckette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Adam Luckette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Luckette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Luckette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Luckette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.