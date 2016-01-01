Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam Lin, PHD
Dr. Adam Lin, PHD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Northwestern Medical Group676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Northwestern Medical Group676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion Ste 850, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6180
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Hematology
- English
- 1467846360
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
