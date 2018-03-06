Dr. Iglesias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Iglesias, PHD
Overview
Dr. Adam Iglesias, PHD is a Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11211 Prosperity Farms Rd Ste C110, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 775-0155
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iglesias?
I took my 2 yr old grandson and was extremely pleased with Dr Adam Iglesias he covered everything we were concerned with and demonstrated immense knowledge in his field and was very patient & attentive with us and very good with our child. He’s excellent!
About Dr. Adam Iglesias, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1144588914
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iglesias accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iglesias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Iglesias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iglesias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iglesias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iglesias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.