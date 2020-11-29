See All Counselors in Millersville, MD
Adam Iacarino, LCPC

Counseling
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Adam Iacarino, LCPC is a Counselor in Millersville, MD. They specialize in Counseling, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from McDaniel College and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Adam Iacarino works at Community Mental Health Associates in Millersville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Mental Health Associates
    1110 Benfield Blvd Ste J, Millersville, MD 21108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 756-0035

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Adam Iacarino, LCPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295083277
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Sheppard and Enoch Pratt Hospital
Medical Education
  • McDaniel College
Undergraduate School
  • Stevenson University
Frequently Asked Questions

Adam Iacarino, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Iacarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Adam Iacarino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Adam Iacarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Adam Iacarino works at Community Mental Health Associates in Millersville, MD. View the full address on Adam Iacarino’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Adam Iacarino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Iacarino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Iacarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Iacarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

