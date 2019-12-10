See All Chiropractors in Palatine, IL
Adam Hutton, CH

Chiropractic
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Adam Hutton, CH is a Chiropractor in Palatine, IL. 

Adam Hutton works at Garlett Chiropractic & Acupuncture in Palatine, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garlett Chiropractic & Acupuncture
    216 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 776-5101
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 12:30pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2019
    Dealing with years of migraines and being sent to a bunch of different doctors and PT, FINALLY my primary doctor sent me to Dr Hutton. After a couple visits, my headaches started to go away! After 2 months NO MORE HEADACHES!!! I recommend my entire family and friends to Dr Hutton! Thank you thank you thank you!!!
    Dan A. — Dec 10, 2019
    About Adam Hutton, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295743573
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Adam Hutton, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Hutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Adam Hutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Adam Hutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Adam Hutton works at Garlett Chiropractic & Acupuncture in Palatine, IL. View the full address on Adam Hutton’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Adam Hutton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Hutton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Hutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Hutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

