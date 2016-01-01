Overview

Dr. Adam Hutchison, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND APPLIED SCIENCES.



Dr. Hutchison works at F.I.T. Muscle & Joint Clinic in Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.