Adam Hetz, PA

Dermatology
4 (8)
Offers telehealth

Adam Hetz, PA is a dermatologist in Blaine, MN. He currently practices at Skin Speaks Advancements in Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

    Skin Speaks Advancements in Dermatology
    10705 Town Square Dr NE Ste 210, Blaine, MN 55449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 231-8700
    Skin Speaks Advancements in Dermatology
    4725 36th Ave N, Crystal, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 231-8710

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • HealthPartners
  • Medica
  • Medicaid
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • Ucare
  • UnitedHealthCare

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1205107422
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Medical Education
  • Missouri State University - Physician Assistant Studies
Undergraduate School
  • Ripon College
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Adam Hetz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Adam Hetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Adam Hetz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Hetz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Hetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Hetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.