Adam Bruntz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Bruntz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adam Bruntz, PA-C
Overview
Adam Bruntz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Texas Health Science Center / Physician Assistant Studies and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Adam Bruntz works at
Locations
-
1
The Center for Osteoporosis & Bone Health928 Travis Ave Apt 104, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 286-1309
-
2
Lone Star Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PLLC929 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 926-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Adam Bruntz?
About Adam Bruntz, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1588958946
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Texas Health Science Center / Physician Assistant Studies
- University of North Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Adam Bruntz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Adam Bruntz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adam Bruntz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adam Bruntz works at
2 patients have reviewed Adam Bruntz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Bruntz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Bruntz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Bruntz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.