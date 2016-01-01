Adam Bernstein, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adam Bernstein, LPC
Overview
Adam Bernstein, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Erie, PA.
Adam Bernstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1001 State St # 1408, Erie, PA 16501 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Adam Bernstein?
About Adam Bernstein, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1912232240
Frequently Asked Questions
Adam Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adam Bernstein works at
Adam Bernstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.