Adam Bergin, PA-C
Adam Bergin, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Myers
7310 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 799-5089
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 7:30am - 4:30pm
Friday 7:30am - 4:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Cambio Dermatology - Bokeelia
5041 Pine Island Rd NW, Bokeelia, FL 33922
(239) 799-5102
Monday Closed
Tuesday 7:30am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 7:30am - 4:00pm
Thursday Closed
Friday Closed
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral
632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 799-5101
Monday 7:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 7:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 7:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday 7:30am - 6:00pm
Friday 7:30am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Dr. Bergin was very through throughout the exam. Communicated with me any concerns he had. Left appointment with no questions. Thank You!
About Adam Bergin, PA-C
Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
English
Male
Adam Bergin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Adam Bergin using Healthline FindCare.
Adam Bergin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Adam Bergin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Bergin.
