Adam Balzer, NP

Internal Medicine
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Adam Balzer, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Adam Balzer works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine -- St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 900A, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Adam Balzer, NP

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1386611507
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Adam Balzer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adam Balzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Adam Balzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Adam Balzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Adam Balzer works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Adam Balzer’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Adam Balzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adam Balzer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adam Balzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Adam Balzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

