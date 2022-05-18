Dr. Adam Akers, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Akers, DC
Overview
Dr. Adam Akers, DC is a Chiropractor in Pikeville, KY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 171 Hibbard St, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 432-8395
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akers?
If not for Dr Akers, my husband would be in a wheelchair. A major difference in his back/knee pain
About Dr. Adam Akers, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1871762278
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Akers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.