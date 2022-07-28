Adair Deicke, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Adair Deicke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Adair Deicke, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Adair Deicke, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
Adair Deicke works at
Locations
Advanced Behavioral Clinicians2650 Bahia Vista St Ste 209, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 870-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Adair three years , minus a few months when I had an insurance change. The other providers I went through was horrible. Once my insurance changed and I could see Adair again, it was the best day ever. She TRULY cares about her patients and we are NOT just a number like other providers. I recommend her to everyone I know.
About Adair Deicke, MSN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922185628
Frequently Asked Questions
Adair Deicke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Adair Deicke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Adair Deicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Adair Deicke works at
65 patients have reviewed Adair Deicke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Adair Deicke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Adair Deicke, there are benefits to both methods.