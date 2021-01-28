Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez, LMHC
Overview
Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez, LMHC is a Counselor in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez works at
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group, 9900 Stirling Rd Ste 239, Hollywood, FL 33024, (305) 332-1950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great. Friendly person, knowledgeable and genuinely caring. It's not always easy to hear the truth, but necessary for change to happen. Acralys was able to help me see things I was choosing not to pay attention to. Consequently, I was keeping myself in a bad situation.Thanks to her I made decisions that ultimately changed the course of my life for the better.
About Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1922348796
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
