Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez, LMHC

Counseling
5 (6)
Overview

Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez, LMHC is a Counselor in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez works at Champaign Dental Group in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    Champaign Dental Group
9900 Stirling Rd Ste 239, Hollywood, FL 33024
(305) 332-1950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 28, 2021
    Great. Friendly person, knowledgeable and genuinely caring. It's not always easy to hear the truth, but necessary for change to happen. Acralys was able to help me see things I was choosing not to pay attention to. Consequently, I was keeping myself in a bad situation.Thanks to her I made decisions that ultimately changed the course of my life for the better.
    Luis V. — Jan 28, 2021
    About Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922348796
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez works at Champaign Dental Group in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Acralys Diaz-Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

