Abraham Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Abraham Wang, PA-C
Overview
Abraham Wang, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Roseville, CA.
Abraham Wang works at
Locations
The Allergy Center at SacENT1528 Eureka Rd Ste 102, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 736-6644
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
He was knowledgeable, efficient & had excellent bedside manner.
About Abraham Wang, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467780916
Frequently Asked Questions
Abraham Wang accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abraham Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Abraham Wang works at
3 patients have reviewed Abraham Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abraham Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abraham Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abraham Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.