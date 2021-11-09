Abraham Kimeli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Abraham Kimeli, NP
Overview
Abraham Kimeli, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4713 State St, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 930-8558
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kimeli is a kind, compassionate, knowledgeable and professional doctor. He listens and gives great feedback to all of my concerns. I have never had a doctor that I've felt comfortable to be myself around until him. I highly recommend!
About Abraham Kimeli, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215404413
Frequently Asked Questions
Abraham Kimeli accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abraham Kimeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Abraham Kimeli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abraham Kimeli.
