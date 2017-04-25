Abraham Argun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Abraham Argun, PSY
Offers telehealth
Abraham Argun, PSY is a Psychologist in Riverside, CA.
Molina Medical Centers4354 Latham St Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 683-0650
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Argun is very helpful and knowledgeable. Explained everything thoroughly and made sure that I understood and felt at ease with the plan. I would definitely recommend him to family and friends. I'm glad to have selected Dr. Argun.
About Abraham Argun, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1093711749
Abraham Argun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abraham Argun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Abraham Argun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abraham Argun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abraham Argun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abraham Argun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.