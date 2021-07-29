Abosede Sobo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abosede Sobo
Overview
Abosede Sobo is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
Abosede Sobo works at
Locations
-
1
Elaine Ellis Center of Health Inc.1627 Kenilworth Ave Ne, Washington, DC 20019 Directions (202) 803-2340
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Abosede Sobo?
The first doctor that genuinely cares about my health.
About Abosede Sobo
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073025458
Frequently Asked Questions
Abosede Sobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Abosede Sobo works at
Abosede Sobo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Abosede Sobo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abosede Sobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abosede Sobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.