Abigail Witthuhn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abigail Witthuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Abigail Witthuhn, PA-C
Overview
Abigail Witthuhn, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Abigail Witthuhn works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton1818 N Meade St # 240W, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4860Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Berlin225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Directions (920) 308-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care New London1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4859Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Waupaca800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 308-4863Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
6
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4862Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Abigail Witthuhn?
About Abigail Witthuhn, PA-C
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1528611217
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Abigail Witthuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abigail Witthuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Abigail Witthuhn works at
Abigail Witthuhn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Witthuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abigail Witthuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abigail Witthuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.