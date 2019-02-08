Dr. Powers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abigail Powers, PHD
Overview
Dr. Abigail Powers, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3606 New Vision Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 490-5800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powers?
I never believed in talking to Drs about personal issues UNLESS they’ve experienced the same thing. Tried a couple but NOPE, it didnt help. Dr Abigail Powers was highly recommended, but I blew it off for months. I wish I hadn’t because highly recommended doesnt even give her the commending she deserves. She stands way above the rest. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
About Dr. Abigail Powers, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1912080359
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.