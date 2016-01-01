See All Physicians Assistants in Seattle, WA
Abigail Polizotto, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Abigail Polizotto, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Abigail Polizotto, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA. 

Abigail Polizotto works at Foot & Ankle Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Dave Cantrell, PA-C
Dave Cantrell, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Daniel Patzer, ATC
Daniel Patzer, ATC
2 (2)
View Profile
Tatiana Aron
Tatiana Aron
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Center at Harborview
    908 Jefferson St # 55, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 520-5000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Abigail Polizotto?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Abigail Polizotto, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Abigail Polizotto, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Abigail Polizotto to family and friends

    Abigail Polizotto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Abigail Polizotto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Abigail Polizotto, PA-C.

    About Abigail Polizotto, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780140442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Abigail Polizotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Abigail Polizotto works at Foot & Ankle Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Abigail Polizotto’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Abigail Polizotto. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Polizotto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abigail Polizotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abigail Polizotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Abigail Polizotto, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.