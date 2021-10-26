Abigail Matthews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Abigail Matthews, PA-C
Overview
Abigail Matthews, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cartersville, GA.
Abigail Matthews works at
Locations
Family Medicine Clinic12 MEDICAL DR NE, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (770) 386-1000
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Abigail a few times now. I went to her after visiting several PAs and PCPs that were not hearing my concerns. After the first visit with Abigail I felt a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. She ran the necessary tests and treated me with kindness and professionalism.
About Abigail Matthews, PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions
Abigail Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Abigail Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Matthews.
