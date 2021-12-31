Abigail Lyon is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abigail Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Abigail Lyon
Overview
Abigail Lyon is a Neuropsychologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Abigail Lyon works at
Locations
Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lyon made me feel comfortable and explained test results clearly and thoroughly. She allowed plenty of time to answer my questions and concerns. Most importantly she listened very carefully to me and assured me she would provide any help she could to make my condition better.
About Abigail Lyon
- Neuropsychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Abigail Lyon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Abigail Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Abigail Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Lyon.
