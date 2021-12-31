See All Neuropsychologists in Philadelphia, PA
Abigail Lyon

Neuropsychology
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Abigail Lyon is a Neuropsychologist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Abigail Lyon works at Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber) in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center
    909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(36)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Abigail Lyon

Specialties
  • Neuropsychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134615388
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions

Abigail Lyon is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abigail Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Abigail Lyon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Abigail Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Abigail Lyon works at Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber) in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Abigail Lyon’s profile.

42 patients have reviewed Abigail Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Lyon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abigail Lyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abigail Lyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

