Abigail Kraemer-Cole, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Abigail Kraemer-Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Abigail Kraemer-Cole, PA
Overview
Abigail Kraemer-Cole, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA.
Abigail Kraemer-Cole works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Central Coast2271 S Depot St # C, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 922-0561
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Abigail Kraemer-Cole?
About Abigail Kraemer-Cole, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1902181159
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Abigail Kraemer-Cole accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Abigail Kraemer-Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Abigail Kraemer-Cole works at
Abigail Kraemer-Cole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Kraemer-Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abigail Kraemer-Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abigail Kraemer-Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.