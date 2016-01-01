See All Dermatologists in Hermitage, TN
Abigail James, APNP

Dermatology
5 (112)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Abigail James, APNP is a dermatologist in Hermitage, TN. She currently practices at Cumberland Skin & Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hermitage Office
    3786 Central Pike Ste 110, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 449-5771
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Scars
Adult Acne
Acne
Acne Scars
Adult Acne

Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Abigail James, APNP

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1285755538
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Dermatology Nurses
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University
  • Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 112 ratings
Patient Ratings (112)
5 Star
(97)
4 Star
(9)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
