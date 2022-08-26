See All Family Doctors in Beavercreek, OH
Overview

Abigail Dougherty, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. 

Abigail Dougherty works at Beavercreek Family Medicine in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beavercreek Family Medicine
    111 Harbert Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 26, 2022
She was very patient to listen to me as I could hardly speak due to throat issues.
— Aug 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Abigail Dougherty, PA-C
About Abigail Dougherty, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164177572
