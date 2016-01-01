See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Abigail Armstrong

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Abigail Armstrong is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Abigail Armstrong works at Lutheran Social Services of Central Ohio in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lutheran Social Services of Central Ohio
    245 N Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 224-6617

About Abigail Armstrong

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184146508
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Abigail Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Abigail Armstrong works at Lutheran Social Services of Central Ohio in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Abigail Armstrong’s profile.

Abigail Armstrong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Abigail Armstrong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Abigail Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Abigail Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

